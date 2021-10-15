Akshay Kumar To Essay The Role Of Major General Ian Cardozo In Gorkha, First Look Out

Akshay Kumar will be playing the titular role of the former Indian army officer Major General Ian Cardozo in the film Gorkha. Ian Cardozo was the first war-disabled officer to command a battalion and a brigade He became an amputee due to a war injury. His courage and valour are remembered strongly during the 1971 war. He has also authored several books. Akshay took to his social media handle to share his first look from the movie.

Talking about the same, Akshay Kumar shared the posters wherein he can be seen sporting a fierce expression as Major General Ian Cardozo. In the first picture, he can be seen amidst a battle while also holding his weapon and being surrounded by the other soldiers. In the second picture, one can see Akshay's fiery eyes creating a deep impact on the poster.

Sooryavanshi: The Rohit Shetty Directorial Gets A Diwali Release Date, To Release On November 5

The Hera Pheri actor captioned the same stating, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film." Take a look at the same.

Talking about the film, it has been directed by Sanjay Puran Singh. Sanjay has also penned the movie along with Neeraj Yadav. The movie has been produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. By the looks of the poster, Gorkha will be a tribute to India's 79th Independence anniversary.

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi To Release Worldwide Theatrically On Diwali

Apart from showing exemplary bravery on the battlefield, Major General Ian Cardozo has also authored several books celebrating India's bravery and valour of the Indian armed forces. Some of them include '1971 - Stories of Grit and Glory from the Indo-Pak War', 'The Sinking of INS Khukri: Survivor's Stories', 'Somnath Sharma: Hero of the Battle of Badgam in 1947 who Helped Prevent the Fall of Srinagar' and many more. The former Indian army officer also spoke about the film in a statement and revealed, "I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Anand & Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army."