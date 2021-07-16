Akshay Kumar To Give Out Acting Masterclass, Promises To Share Experiences From His Journey Of 30 Years

Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle to announce that he will be collaborating with a social media application called Social Swag World to give out acting classes. The megastar said shared a video wherein he announced that he will be conducting an acting masterclass and will give out examples as well as anecdotes from his own film career. Akshay could be seen making some honest revelations when it comes to acting in the video.

Akshay Kumar could be seen telling in the video that in terms of method acting, he believes in delivering a particular scene in his own way as long as he has understood the nuances of his character. The screen also shows some of his popular characters from films like Rustom, Padman, Garam Masala to his upcoming film Bellbottom. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor says that an actor is even remembered for a small role in his film career. He then goes on to say that through this acting session, he will be sharing the things he has himself learnt in his career of 30 years.

The actor also gave a heartwarming caption to go along with the video. Akshay Kumar stated, "When I was an aspiring actor, we never had opportunities to formally learn the ropes. Times have changed. You can now attend my professional masterclass and draw lessons from my 30 yr journey of some success and loads of pitfalls." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Akshay has started shooting for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. On the first day of his shoot, the Phir Hera Pheri actor dedicated his social media post to his sister. Sharing a picture from the sets of the movie with Aanand L Rai, the actor wrote, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.@aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of the shoot today, need your love and best wishes." Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. He also has movies like Bachchan Pandey, Bellbottom and Prithviraj in the pipeline. He will be seen in the movie Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.