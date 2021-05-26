Akshay Kumar To Provide 3600 Dancers With A Month’s Ration Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The film production has been put to a halt for the second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With filming for all shows and films on hold, the crew members have been suffering from no source of earnings including dancers, lightmen, spot boys, and other utility workers. However, Akshay Kumar has now joined hands with Ganesh Acharya through his foundation to donate a month's ration to 3600 junior dancers of the film industry.

A recent report revealed that Ganesh Acharya asked Akshay Kumar to donate monthly rations to dancers as his 50th birthday gift. Akshay agreed and decided to donate monthly rations through the Ganesh Acharya Foundation.

Ganesh Acharya opened up about Akshay's contribution and told Bombay Times, "Akshay has really been kind. It was my 50th birthday yesterday. He asked me what present I would like for the occasion and I asked him if he could help 1600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2000 background dancers with a month's ration. He readily agreed."

The foundation is looked after by Ganesh's wife, who contributes her time and efforts to make sure that the distribution of the food takes place under COVID 19 protocols.

Acharya further explained how the foundation works with the dancers. He said, "The dancers and choreographers whose details are registered with us get either the money to afford the basics or a kit that contains the basic essentials to feed a small family unit for a month - the decision is theirs. We have had a system in place for a year now and our logistics are very neatly planned to ensure no one puts themselves in any trouble."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films awaiting release since 2020 including Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu.