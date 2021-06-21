Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan For Sajid Nadiadwala's Next Film: Report

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have churned out together some major hits like Mohra, Heri Pheri, Dhadkan, Awara Pagaal Deewana amongst others in the past. Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off a casting coup by casting Akshay with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in his upcoming film.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, this much-anticipated project is in the planning stage and Sajid has come up with a story which demands this unique star cast.

The news portal quoted a source as saying, "The entire team is rooting for this first-time combo of Akshay and Ahan. The project is in the planning stage and Sajid has come up with a story that demands for this unique star cast. More details will be revealed in the time to come."

We all know that Akshay shares a great equation with Suniel Shetty and the duo has given us many memorable films together. "Sajid Nadiadwala is well aware of this and one expects the same sort of magic from Akshay and Ahan too," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

As of now, the makers are tight-lipped about the director's name, title, genre and shooting details of this Akshay-Ahan starrer and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Speaking about Ahan, the young lad is all set to made his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's production Tadap. The film helmed by Milan Luthria stars Tara Sutaria as Ahan's love interest. The film is scheduled to release on September 24. Besides Tadap, rumours are rife that Ahan has also been roped in to play the lead in Aashiqui 3.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar kickstarted the shooting of Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai today. Apart from this movie, Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects in the pipeline include Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Ram Setu.