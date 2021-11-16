Akshay Kumar Took Inspiration From This Real-Life Cop For His Role In Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's latest release Sooryavanshi has ended the dry spell at the box office and succeeded in pulling the audience back into the cinema halls. The superstar who essays the role of an ATS officer has been receiving some rave reviews for his performance. However do you folks know that Akshay drew inspiration from real-life cop, Vishwas Nangare Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai City to play DCP Veer Surya.

The actor made this revelation in his recent interaction with Hindustan Times. Akshay revealed that he has known Vishwas for years and that he is inspired to see an IPS officer who is so upright and on point.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I don't have an iota of hesitation in saying that Vishwas Nangare Patilji has been my inspiration for playing a cop in the film. I have known him for years, and it impresses me to no end to see an IPS officer, who is so upright and on-point."

He went on to say that Vishwas was the perfect figure to look up to for his role in Sooryavanshi and added, "He is tough on the exterior and all heart inside, because he does so many good deeds as a part of his duty. He lead a team of frontline workers during the recent COVID-19 crisis. Also, he is extremely fit and works hard on his health. Who else did I need as a role model for my character as a police officer in the film?"

Talking about Sooryavanshi's performance at the box office, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has minted Rs 151.23 crore in ten days and continues to have a good run at the ticket window.