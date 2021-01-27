Akshay Kumar Trolled Mercilessly For Walking On Treadmill To Feel The Pain Of Women Who Walk Miles For Water

As a part of the Network18 initiative Mission Paani Waterthon, actor Akshay Kumar walked 21 kilometers on a treadmill to understand the pain of women who walk miles to get safe drinking water. So, when the Twitter page of Mission Paani uploaded the picture of the Mission Mangal actor, netizens were quick to react and they were anything but impressed.

Roasting Kumar for his stunt, many netizens said that one can't feel or understand the plight of women who walk under scorching heat on uneven roads while walking on a treadmill in an air-conditioned room.

A netizen wrote, "Put aside the treadmill, come out of the ac room. Walk for hours barefoot on uneven roads & desert areas with more than one water container, only then u will understand @akshaykumar."

Another netizen wrote, "@akshaykumar ji why this drama? You can't imagine pain of those women who walk so many kilometers in distress just to get some bucket of water, merely by walking on treadmill.🙄 Go to such places personally, help those women/families to get a solution on ground with help of govt."

Akshay Kumar walked 21 kilometers on the treadmill to feel the pain of women who walk 21 kms and more everyday to get safe drinking water. Join him at #MissionPaani Waterthon, a @CNNnews18 and @harpic_india initiative towards water conservation and hygiene. pic.twitter.com/fqxiUKQ5tg — Mission Paani (@MissionPaani) January 26, 2021

"AC mein, sports shoes pehen ke, khaali haath treadmill par chal ke @akshaykumar is trying to empathise with barefooted women who walk on broken rural terrain with pots of water on their head in 40 degrees Celsius," wrote another netizen while slamming Kumar.

"I can do that too on a treadmill. Just to understand what @akshaykumar went through doing that. It's a sham to say that he did it to understand what these women go through fetching water. It's a bloody joke on them by Akshay KUMAR," wrote another Twitter user, disappointed with Akshay's treadmill stunt.

Akshay might have a noble intention to raise awareness about the water scarcity in many parts of India, but his action didn't work in his favour and left the actor in a predicament.

