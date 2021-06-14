Akshay Kumar & Vashu Bhagnani Refute Rumours Of Reducing Actor's Bell Bottom Fees By Rs 30 Crore

On Monday (June 14) reports claimed that Vashu Bhagnani has asked Akshay Kumar to reduce his fees for Bell Bottom which was set to release in April 2021. However, the duo has revealed that the reports are fake.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar had charged an upfront acting fee of Rs 117 crore for the action thriller Bell Bottom, and later hiked his fees to Rs 135 crore for the entire release slate of 2022 which includes releases like Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu and more.

The report further added that Vashu Bhagnani who wanted to scale the film's budget due to further delay in release asked the leading man, "Akshay to scale down his acting fees by Rs 30 crore, as the rise in budget aside, there looms a lot of uncertainty on the release too," said the insider.

Now, Akshay and producer Bhagnani took to Twitter slamming the rumours for fake scoops. Akshay took to Twitter and replied to the post saying, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!"

Meanwhile, Vashu Bhagnani also added in a separate tweet that there is, "No Truth to this news at all." Take a look at the posts,

What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like! 🙄🥴 https://t.co/jxn1cXT6as — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2021

No Truth to this news at all https://t.co/6Bh75GZZFP — Vashu Bhagnani (@vashubhagnani) June 14, 2021

For the unversed, Bell Bottom is currently in talks for an OTT release. The film has been delayed once again due to the second wave of COVID-19. While the film was set to release on Amazon Prime Video, the makers are reportedly working on a deal with Disney + Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar's last Disney+ Hotstar release Laxmii had marked record-breaking viewership. A trade expert had told the portal, "It is possible that Disney+ Hotstar paid a bomb for Bell Bottom. Akshay Kumar is a crowd-puller and Bell Bottom looks like a slick thriller. It's sure to generate a lot of craze upon its release."

Notably, Bell Bottom also has a talented cast including Lara Dutta, Huma S Qureshi, Adil Hussain and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom based on true events, is set during the 1980s and follows the story of unforgettable heroes of the era.