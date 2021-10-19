Akshay Kumar Will Begin Promotional Activities For Sooryavanshi From October 21 For THIS Reason

Akshay Kumar's upcoming cop flick Sooryavanshi will soon be releasing on November 5 and his fans cannot keep calm about the same. However, fans also observed that there has been no promotional buzz around the film ever since its release date announcement. They had also started trending #WakeUpRohitShetty for the same. However, the latest development is that Akshay will begin the promotional activities for the movie from October 21. The actor also took to his social media handle to reveal the same wherein he wrote, "Aila Re Aila, #Sooryavanshi Ka Waqt Aila! Get set to kickstart the promotions with full positivity and style from 21st Oct."

Now the reason for Akshay Kumar to chose October 21 to kickstart the promotions for Sooryavanshi has also been revealed. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia had passed away on September 10 and tomorrow (October 20) will mark 40 days to her demise. The report added that in some religions, the 40 day-mark after a person's passing sees their loved ones coming together and to remember them fondly and perform all the rituals in their memory. The Phir Hera Pheri actor will be performing the rituals in the memory of his late mother along with his family after which he will resume with the promotions of Sooryavanshi from October 21.

Akshay Kumar's announcement of kickstarting the promotional activities of Sooryavanshi from October 21 left his fans overjoyed. Even though Katrina Kaif along with Rohit Shetty was seen promoting the movie in the city from the past few days, fans were inevitably missing the Khiladi Kumar in action. The fans are also waiting with bated breath for the songs and other promos of the movie to be released. The movie is expected to be one of the first big-budgeted films which may get the cash registers ringing at the box office after the theatres open up on October 22.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, it will also have a brief cameo of Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Sooryavanshi marks the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe franchise. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles.