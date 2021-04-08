Alaya F On Being Honoured With Filmfare Award For Best Debut Female: Feels Like A Stamp Of Approval

Actress Alaya F is currently on cloud nine and why not? Recently, she was honoured with Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female and happily took home the prestigious Black Lady. For the unversed, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, and received immense love from the audiences for her acting skills.

In conversation with a media portal, Alaya F shared her excitement over winning big for her Bollywood debut, and said that she feels like she's moving in the right direction.

She said, "The excitement is just constant. It almost feels like a stamp of approval and validation for all the work that I had put in prior to my first movie. It also serves as great motivation to keep putting in consistent work. I think it has been a wonderful balance; it has made me feel like so much was worth it but it has also pushed me to want so much more. This is the goal I had for a really long time and achieving it is wonderful because it allows me to set new goals."

Alaya also said that there was so much uncertainty when she was making her debut, as she was never sure if she is doing the right thing, because she took all her decisions independently.

"I have the first and the last say in everything I do. Sometimes it is a little scary especially when you are so new or trying to figure things out. It's a very good feeling. I still sometimes find it a little hard to fathom my film released and the world went into lockdown. I had a lot of uncertainty. So this was very reassuring for me," added Alaya.

In the same interview, Alaya also asserted that it was a happy moment for her to receive the award from none other than her grandfather Kabir Bedi.

"I could see he was so proud and I was so grateful," said the 23-year-old who's content with her achievement.

