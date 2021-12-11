Alaya F On Flaunting Stretch Marks And Posting No Make Up Selfies: Someone Has To Be Imperfect

Actress Alaya F who does not shy away from being real on social media, told a leading daily that so many people are trying to be 'perfect' hence, she prefers to flaunt more of her imperfect side. She also said that it is crucial for everyone, especially, young girls and boys out there to realise that all of this is filtered and tailor-made for Instagram.

She told Times Of India, "Although I'm all for the glamour side of it, and okay with looking flawless and retouched, here's the thing, I want people to know that looking glamorous is just a part of my job and that is not who I am in real life. Therefore, adding that authenticity to my social media posts is imperative."

The Freddy actress further said that it is refreshing that a lot of people are now turning to that approach, and it is a lot more real and approachable on social media. She truly believes that one does not need to be perfect all the time, because people are now looking to see the imperfections and searching for that little relatability in everyone.

"It is something that just comes naturally for me and when I saw that people really want to see that side to me, I kept up with it," added Alaya.

In the same interview, when she was asked how she looks at the work of her contemporaries- Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, etc., she said, "I make it a point to keep in touch with everyone's work and I think all of them are doing incredibly well. They are doing great work. They're just doing phenomenal work and I have a great deal to learn from all of them. I am very happy for all of them."