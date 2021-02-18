Alaya F Reacts To Dating Rumours With Bal Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan-Tabu's romantic comedy Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. The budding actress who is just a film old, was also in the news for her alleged link-up with late Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary. Aaishvary is the son of actress-politician Smita Thackeray.

Rumours about Alaya dating Aaishvary surfaced in social media after the actress was spotted at Aaishvary's birthday celebrations in Dubai. Later, Aaishvary also attended Alaya F's birthday bash in Alibaug.

Recently in an interaction with ETimes, the aspiring actress dismissed her dating rumours with Aaishvary and called him a good family friend.

Alaya was quoted as saying, "He is a very good friend. I know it is a cliche thing to say, but we are very good family friends. Our moms know each other, my grandad knows his mom, we have known each other for a very long time. It's just now that the media notices a photo of us together and assumes that something is going on. We have been doing acting classes for a very long time, and also go to dance classes together; if the paparazzi had clicked us earlier, they would have a lot more pictures. That's why we are bound to click together; I find him to be quite funny."

Speaking about how she felt about her first link-up, Alaya continued, "It's not like I expect it. The paparazzi get photos so I know what's going to happen with it. But I also make a joke out of it. Now, if I'm exiting a place, we have to exit together, and there are bunch of photographers who ask us to pose together and I politely refuse laughing over the fact that those pictures can land me in a lot of trouble later".

On being asked if it gets awkward and embarrassing for her because of these link-up rumours, Alaya told the tabloid, "I just find him to be quite funny. Honestly, when I am being clicked, I take it as a big compliment. I am one-film-old, and these people are technically supporting me and pushing me out there, so, I just smile. I think it is fine; people take all these things too seriously. We went for acting classes together, someone clicked us and they want to make stories now, good for them!"

Alaya F is quite popular on social media for her quirky videos and stunning photoshoots.

