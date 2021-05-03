Alaya F Reveals She Had Considered Cosmetic Surgery For Her Nose; Adds 'I'll Probably Never Do It'

While we often hear about celebrities going under the knife to enhance their features, actress Alaya F had a candid confession to make in one of her recent interviews with an entertainment portal. She revealed that she had contemplated cosmetic surgery to fix a 'slight bump' on one side of her nose. However, she also added that she will probably never undergo it.

During an appearance on Zoom TV's By Invite Only chat show, when the host asked Alaya if she had ever considered cosmetic surgery, the actress admitted, "Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, 'Maybe I should do...' It is the smallest thing, I don't even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It's like the tiniest thing in the world."

She further added, "I'll probably never do it because it's so damn pointless." When the host told her that he does not see what she is talking about, referring to the supposed flaw, the actress replied, "Most people don't, but it's okay."

ALSO READ: Alaya F On Being Honoured With Filmfare Award For Best Debut Female: Feels Like A Stamp Of Approval

Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu for which she even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid when Alaya was asked about being subjected to constant comparisons with other actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the actress had said, "I think it's wonderful. They are wonderful, amazing, talented, successful girls and they are all so different from each other. They all have something unique to offer which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful. They have all done many movies and have been very successful in their careers so I feel like it's wonderful. I think comparison must be looked at very positively. Just focus on the positives of everything. I think that's very important."

ALSO READ: Alaya F Says Her Parents Advise Her Not To Get Married Before 30 As It Would Be The Stupidest Decision

Workwise, Alaya F will next be seen in Jackky Bhagnani's upcoming production, the details of which have been kept under wraps.