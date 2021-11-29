alaya-f-reveals-why-her-journey-in-the-industry-has-been-a-roller-coaster-ride

As actress Alaya F turned twenty four today, she spoke to a leading daily about her film journey and said that it has been a roller coaster ride. Even though the last two years have not been smooth for her, she hopes to put things back on track.

Alaya who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman last year, told Hindustan Times, "My journey in the industry has been a roller coaster ride. My first film was released, and soon the whole world went into a lockdown."

She further added that now, that everything has opened up again, she is happy to be back on the set, doing what she loves the most.

"In fact, the next year will be very exciting for me because I have a whole bunch of projects coming out that I am shooting, or have already shot. I just finished shooting Freddy, and now shooting another film that has not officially been announced yet. I am also shooting U-Turn," added Alaya.

As Alaya looks back her film journey amid the ongoing pandemic, she does not have any regret, because she is grateful for the experience, which taught her a lot of things. She went on to add that she is happy that finally, she is going to be able to take back control of her professional life.

In the same interview, when Alaya was asked if she prefers intimate birthday parties over large gathering, she said, "I like to have people that I really love to be there. That's how I like spending my birthday because I'm a big stressor in life. If I have a big party or a bigger scene, I will probably be so stressed that I won't be able to have much fun. So, there will be just 20-25 friends hanging out. I find it easier to host and just chill."