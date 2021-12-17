Alaya F Says 2021 Has Been A Special Year, Because She Got The Opportunity To Work

While 2021 was no less than a nightmare for many B-town celebrities, actress Alaya F considers herself lucky, she was not left without work. While speaking to a leading daily, Alaya said that 2021 was a special year for her, because she got to do what she loves the most hence, she is very grateful.

She told ETimes, "2021 was a very special year for me because I finally got the opportunity to really work and be on sets nonstop after a long break that the pandemic forced upon us! I was constantly shooting and in films back to back and even though it was very exhausting at times, it was so rewarding because all through the lockdowns that happened post my first release all I could think about was getting back to work. So finally being able to do what I had been dreaming of was incredible!"

She further said that in the last one year, she also learnt to pull the breaks and how to balance her time. She said, "In between all of this I also learnt important lessons on how to balance my time and conserve my energy and take breaks when necessary. Which is something I never used to do! That's why this year was great because it was incredibly productive but at the same time, it taught me a lot about balance."

When asked what she expects from 2022, she said that she hopes that the upcoming year is full new learnings, opportunities and a lot of success, love and happiness.

With respect to work, Alaya has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Freddy, wherein she will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of the Kannada thriller U-Turn, which is expected to release next year.