Alaya F Says Competition Never Bothered Her; 'In Fact, It Has Helped Me To Do Better'

Alaya F made her debut with Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. Post that, she starred in a music video. Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, the actress shared her take on the competition getting tougher in the film industry with large number of new actors stepping into showbiz along with youngsters belonging to film family.

Alaya said that she feels competition plays an important role in raising the quality of work adding that she believes in the process of screen tests as it helps to discover talent.

"I feel competition is very important as it only raises the quality of work. I believe in the process of testing (screen tests) because you discover talent - be it from the inside or outside the industry - that's actually meant to play these roles. If you don't get a film, that's because you don't fit the vision of the filmmaker. Sometimes it is disheartening if you don't get a project that you are dying to do," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Alaya F Recalls Living In A Haunted Apartment In New York; 'Sometimes, The Shower Would Turn On Randomly'

Speaking about the outsider-insider debate, she added, "Between the outsiders and the insiders, one should not forget the privilege the latter have, and it should be acknowledged. I had said to the media earlier too, that even in our struggle we are privileged. Irrespective of whether you are an actor from the industry or outside, you must have the hunger to just prove yourself and do better. At the end of the day, these are the people that really end up making a mark."

Alaya said that competition never really bothered her. Instead, it helped her to do better. "So, as far as the competition is concerned, it has never really bothered me. In fact, it has helped me to do better," she was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Meanwhile, there are rumours in the media that Alaya has signed Rhea Kapoor's next production opposite Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Alaya F On Being Honoured With Filmfare Award For Best Debut Female: Feels Like A Stamp Of Approval

The actress denied these reports and said, "They (Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan) are wonderful people and I have known Harsh for a long time. He is very well-versed in all things related to movies and it is always fun to have a chat with him. After a feature film, I did a music video and would also like to explore the digital space. I am looking at doing everything and don't want to restrict myself as a performer to one medium."

Further, Alaya promised her fans that she has a lot of amazing stuff coming up.