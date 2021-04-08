Alaya F Says Mom Pooja Bedi Never Intended To Be An Actress; 'She Kind Of Fell Into It'

If you have read interviews of actress Pooja Bedi, you must know that she's someone who would never think twice while putting her thoughts forward. She says what she feels and doesn't believe in mincing her words while sharing her opinions or thoughts. However, her daughter Alaya F, who has just put her foot forward in Bollywood, shared with a leading daily that she and her mommy always have a positive conversation regarding the film industry.

Calling her actor-mommy a positive person, Alaya told TOI, "The one wonderful thing is that she is an extremely positive person. She focuses on telling me the positives. If I ask about it, she will tell me anything I want to know. Most of the conversations related to the industry have been positive."

In the same conversation, Alaya made a revelation that her mom never intended to be an actress. "My mother never intended to be an actor. It was never her big dream to be an actor. She kind of fell into it. I don't think there were many heartbreaks with the industry when it came to her," shared Alaya while speaking to the leading daily.

Meanwhile, Alaya is currently in a happy state as recently, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female for her work in Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Unfortunately, soon after the release of her debut film, the entire nation went into lockdown and she couldn't start another project. While Alaya didn't kick-start the shoot of any of her upcoming projects, she recently starred in a music video titled 'Aaj Sajeya'.

Speaking about the same, Alaya said, "My film released and the world went into lockdown, so I lost a year at the start of my career. Which is okay! I knew that I wasn't going to have a release coming out super soon. When Punit Malhotra came to me, I saw no reason not to do it. I mean Manish Malhotra was doing my clothes and Micky Contractor sir was going to do my make up and Puneet was directing it. Everyone else involved was just so wonderful, I was like let's totally do it!"

