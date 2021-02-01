Alaya F Shares A Heartfelt Post As Her Debut Film Jawaani Jaaneman Ticks 1 Year

Alaya F who made her debut with the Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman last year, recently shared an emotional post as the film completed one year. The actor was all praises for the entire team of the film and also went on to share some BTS videos from the sets of the film. Alaya mentioned how the movie will always be an incredibly special film for her not only because it was her debut but also because she was working with a team that was extremely supporting and motivating.

Alaya F shared some fun videos along with her post wherein in one of them she can be seen describing her first day on the sets of the movie. The actor can be seen saying how she is very excited about the film and that she is a lot calmer than what she had expected to be. Alaya also shared her last shot on the sets which was a scene with Saif Ali Khan at a supermarket wherein everyone could be seen applauding for her. Take a look at her post.

Alaya F's message on Jawaani Jaaneman ticking one year read as 'I can't believe it's been one year since the release of Jawaani Jaaneman! A film that will always be incredibly special to me, not only because it was my first film but because every day on set was so happy, so encouraging, so motivating, so much fun and filled with so much laughter. I was working alongside such wonderfully brilliant people with such a nurturing team, I never felt out of place or lost. Every day just reassured me that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This day last year I was a bundle of nerves, anxiously reading and watching every review, and now one year later I just want to say thank you! Thank you for allowing me into your lives and for accepting me with open arms. My journey is just beginning.'

