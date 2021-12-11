alaya-f-shares-her-experience-of-working-with-kartik-aaryan-and-saif-ali-khan

Actress Alaya F is super-excited about her upcoming film Freddy, which also marks her first collaboration with actor Kartik Aaryan. In her recent conversation with a leading daily, when Alaya was asked if she found any difference between Kartik and her first co-star Saif Ali Khan, here's what she said...

She told Times Of India, "Actually not very different! Whether it is Kartik or Saif sir or Tabu ma'am, these people really know what they do and they have a very strong hold over the performances they give. They are all aware of the films that they are doing and the characters that they playing and that is just wonderful."

She further added that she got to learn so much from each of their approaches to films. She went on to add that all of them were generous and she felt wonderful to be around them, because she was able to learn and grow a lot in that environment. She also asserted that she feels grateful to have worked with such lovely people so early in her career and it feels like a blessing.

In the same interview, when she was asked if she is competitive as an actor, she said that no one can survive in the industry without being competitive.

"I think the main thing is not to make that competitiveness negative. Being competitive drives and motivates you, keeps you in check so that you don't take things for granted. There are people out there who are doing such wonderful work in an effective way. You look up to them and want to do better," averred Alaya.

She concluded by saying that the bottom line is to keep the competitiveness positive and productive and not negative and bitter, because then it doesn't serve any purpose, and it will only add to everyone's already existing stresses.