Did Alaya F Take A Dig At Kangana Ranaut? Says 'Chaploosi' Word Comes To Her Mind When She Thinks Of Her

While having a candid conversation with Renil Abraham, newcomer Alaya F, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, took a sly dig at actress Kangana Ranaut and said that when she thinks of the Thalaivi actress, 'chaploosi' word comes to her mind. It all happened when Alaya was asked to associate a word with celebrities' names.

"Not this word for her (Kangana) but this is the word that comes to my mind because she says it a lot. 'Chaploosi'," said Alaya.

For the unversed, Kangana has often used the word 'chaploosi' for actresses like Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, etc.

In the same interview, when Alaya was asked to associate a word with Sara Ali Khan, she made her signature 'namaste' gesture before saying 'cultured'.

When asked about Alia Bhatt, Alaya couldn't stop praising the former and said, "Uff, she is just too good! I saw her Gangubai trailer at least... We (she and host Renil Abraham) have seen it together, I don't know how many times, so imagine how much I saw it on my own time. We have seen, like, a bad trailer and then we are like, 'Let's just watch Gangubai to refresh our minds. We have to clean it out'."

When asked about Kartik Aaryan, she quickly said, "Dhamaka" which also happens to be the title of the actor's upcoming film.

Workwise, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Panday. Recently, Alaya also bagged Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.