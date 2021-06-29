Alaya F To Celebrate Success Of Kabir Bedi's Book Stories I Must Tell Over Insta-Live Chat With Him

Kabir Bedi's recently released book, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor, has done extremely well. It has received rave reviews and has become a bestseller. Kabir, who has had a glorious career as an actor spanning over three continents, has turned an author this year with his heart-felt autobiography. Kabir's friends like Salman Khan, (who launched the cover), and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared social media platforms with the author over interesting heart-to-heart conversations discussing the book.

Alaya F Recalls Living In A Haunted Apartment In New York; 'Sometimes, The Shower Would Turn On Randomly'

Now, it's Alaya F who will be hosting her grandfather over a heart-to-heart on social media via Insta-live - sharing memories and stories from their lives.

Shares a source, "Alaya and Kabir share the warmest relationship. Kabir is a doting and proud grandad to Alaya, she is the apple of his eye. Alaya absolutely adores her Nana, Kabir. They have a lot of fun together and are always laughing in each other's company. Alaya has been super excited about the way her grandfather's book has performed and the great reviews and stupendous response it has received."

Alaya F Says Competition Never Bothered Her; 'In Fact, It Has Helped Me To Do Better'

Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor is published by Westland Publishers (an Amazon Company). Readily available in bookstores or online. It has met with an overwhelming response and the Bedi family is absolutely joyous, full of gratitude.

Alaya, decided to celebrate this success over a fun-filled chat with Bedi on Insta live tomorrow, on 30th June at 6.30pm. It will be interesting to watch this duo share their lives, memories and anecdotes. Will certainly be joyous banter. So get ready for this conversation which promises to be a grand affair!