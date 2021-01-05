Ali Abbas Zafar Introduces His Wife Alicia With A Heartwarming Note; Calls Her 'Mine For Life'
On Monday (December 4, 2020), director Ali Abbas Zafar, known for helming films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, left everyone pleasantly surprised when he took to social media to announce that he has got hitched. While the filmmaker didn't reveal the name of his bride, his industry friends including Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sunil Grover and others congratulated him for his hush-hush wedding.
Today, Ali took to his Instagram page to share a glimpse of his wife Alicia, along with a love-soaked note.
Meet Ali Abbas Zafar's Wife, Alicia Zafar
The Tiger Zinda Hai director shared a picture of himself sharing a romantic moment with his wife Alicia in their wedding attire and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar ❤️❤️❤️ . Mine for life."
B-Town Celebrities Congratulate The Newlyweds
While Arjun Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon on Ali's Instagram post, casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Ali! So so so happy for you both! God bless this union! ♥️♥️. ""Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️," read Disha Patani's comment. Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulations!! So beautiful! ❤️🧿🤗😁."
Speaking About Work
Ali Abbas Zafar is also set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime's political drama, Tandav. The web-series has a stellar star cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Sarah Jane Dias, Kritika Kamra, Tigmanshu Dhulia amongst others. Besides this, Ali is also reuniting with his Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif for a female superhero film.
ALSO READ: Director Ali Abbas Zafar Ties The Knot; Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover & Others Pour In Best Wishes
ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Most Challenging Scenes In Sultan Revealed; Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Unseen Pics Of The Superstar From Sets