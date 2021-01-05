Ali Abbas Zafar Introduces His Wife Alicia With A Heartwarming Note; Calls Her 'Mine For Life'

Meet Ali Abbas Zafar's Wife, Alicia Zafar

The Tiger Zinda Hai director shared a picture of himself sharing a romantic moment with his wife Alicia in their wedding attire and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar ❤️❤️❤️ . Mine for life."

B-Town Celebrities Congratulate The Newlyweds

While Arjun Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon on Ali's Instagram post, casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Ali! So so so happy for you both! God bless this union! ♥️♥️. ""Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️," read Disha Patani's comment. Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulations!! So beautiful! ❤️🧿🤗😁."

Speaking About Work

Ali Abbas Zafar is also set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime's political drama, Tandav. The web-series has a stellar star cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Sarah Jane Dias, Kritika Kamra, Tigmanshu Dhulia amongst others. Besides this, Ali is also reuniting with his Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif for a female superhero film.