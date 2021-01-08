Ali Abbas Zafar On Casting Janhvi Kapoor In Mr India Trilogy: Boney Kapoor Will Be Happy If That Happens

Last year, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had announced Mr India trilogy. He had said that he is currently working on the script and is yet to lock the cast. Post Zafar's announcement, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who directed Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's Mr India, had expressed his disappointment on Twitter by writing, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

In a recent interview with Etimes, Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about his ambitious Mr India trilogy and said that his film won't have any connection with Shekhar Kapur's Mr India.

Ali Abbas Zafar Says Mr India Will Be Heavy On Special Effects Ali Abbas Zafar told the tabloid, "It will be a collaboration between Boney Kapoor and Zee. We shall be shooting in India and abroad as well. A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects." 'We Want To Create Characters Like The Avengers,' Says Ali Abbas Zafar He further continued, "But, it has got nothing to do with Anil Kapoor's Mr India; it's a new sci-fi film, with a big budget and high production values. We want to create characters like the Avengers. This Mr India will be of international standards." Ali Abbas Zafar On Casting Janhvi Kapoor In Sridevi's Role On being asked if late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be reprising her mother's role in the film, the filmmaker told ETimes, "Early days still, but Boney Kapoor will be really happy if that happens." He further added that the cast has not been decided on being quizzed if Boney's son Arjun Kapoor will be a part of the film.

Shekhar Kapur's sci-fi film Mr India revolves around a poor but big hearted man Arun (Anil Kapoor) who runs an orphanage. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and the country from the clutches of a megalomaniac, Mogambo (late Amrish Puri). Sridevi essayed the role of a journalist in the film.

ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar Pursued His Wife Alicia For Two Years Before She Said Yes; Says 'I Am Glad She Finally Agreed'

ALSO READ: Sridevi & Anil Kapoor's Mr India! A Walk Down The Memory Lane