Ali Abbas Zafar Pursued His Wife Alicia For Two Years Before She Said Yes; Says 'I Am Glad She Finally Agreed'

Ali Abbas Zafar Met Alicia During A Work Trip To France

The Sultan director opened up about his love story and told Mid-day, "She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed."

Ali Abbas Zafar On His Hush-Hush Wedding In Dehradun

"She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way," the filmmaker told the tabloid.

Ali Abbas Zafar On Why He Married Amid The Pandemic

Meanwhile, the couple has postponed their honeymoon plans as Ali is busy with his work commitments. The director was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I plan to start shooting in Mumbai soon, and have back-to-back shoots lined up all year. It is one of the reasons we got married now. Also, since Europe went into a second lockdown, we had no idea whether we would get another clear window soon. So, we decided to make the most of this period."