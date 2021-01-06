Ali Abbas Zafar Pursued His Wife Alicia For Two Years Before She Said Yes; Says 'I Am Glad She Finally Agreed'
Earlier this week, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar secretly tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Dehradun. Later, the filmmaker took to his Instagram page to share the news with his fans. Soon, he introduced his wife Alicia by sharing love-soaked pictures of their from their wedding ceremony along with a heartwarming note.
In a recent interaction with Mid-day, Ali has finally opened up about the love of his life, his wife Alicia and how he fell for her.
Ali Abbas Zafar Met Alicia During A Work Trip To France
The Sultan director opened up about his love story and told Mid-day, "She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed."
Ali Abbas Zafar On His Hush-Hush Wedding In Dehradun
"She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way," the filmmaker told the tabloid.
Ali Abbas Zafar On Why He Married Amid The Pandemic
Meanwhile, the couple has postponed their honeymoon plans as Ali is busy with his work commitments. The director was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I plan to start shooting in Mumbai soon, and have back-to-back shoots lined up all year. It is one of the reasons we got married now. Also, since Europe went into a second lockdown, we had no idea whether we would get another clear window soon. So, we decided to make the most of this period."
Ali Abbas Zafar is currently awaiting for the release of his digital directorial debut, Saif Ali Khan-Dimple Kapadia's Tandav which is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 15. With respect to films, the director will be teaming up with Katrina Kaif for a female superhero movie.
ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar Introduces His Wife Alicia With A Heartwarming Note; Calls Her 'Mine For Life'
ALSO READ: Director Ali Abbas Zafar Ties The Knot; Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover & Others Pour In Best Wishes