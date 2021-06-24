Ali Fazal Asks If Films Like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Can Be Made & Released Today; 'Does Anyone Have The Courage?'

Ali Fazal is one of the few actors who doesn't shy away from speaking his mind. Recently, in an interaction with an entertainment portal, the Fukrey star said that people don't have the 'courage' to make and release films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron in today's times as it might have negative consequences.

While speaking with Quint, Ali said that artists are stuck in a limbo. He said that while everyone wants to consume international content like Game Of Thrones and Friends, fingers are pointed when Indians try to make something on an international scale.

The Made In Heaven actor said, "We're stuck. And this is a limbo that'll keep repeating if we don't get our heads out. We want to consume international content. Everybody's watched Game of Thrones, everybody's watched Friends. Everybody's watching everything. But apan log banate hain toh sabka ungli uth jaata hai (But when we try something people start pointing fingers)."

Ali Fazal Reveals If He Faced Any Racial Discrimination In The West!

Revealing the reason why actors feel happy when they become a part of international cinema, Ali explained, "We are really desperately trying to get there, on the world platform. We really are. Of course, there are going to be mistakes. This is a new canvas. But slowly, that's also going to change. Give us... People strangle us, people are going to get shy. And that's why we're going to go for The Academy and the Globes. That's why we feel inherently happy, when we become a part of international cinema. Because you're scared. How can an artist be scared?"

Ali said that while there are many stories in the country, a film about farmers would be banned in today's times. He further asked if anyone has the courage to make a film like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro today.

Ali Fazal Bids Emotional Farewell To His Grandfather; Says 'It Was Nana Who Smothered Me With Love'

"You don't want to be scared in your own land; I'm so proud of my country. There are so many stories in my country. But aaj kisaano pe filmein bana do, ban ho jayegi, Satyajit Ray ne banayi thi (But if you make films about farmers today, it'll be banned; Satyajit Ray made one). Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro release kardo aaj, himmat hai kissi ki (Try and release Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro today, does anyone have the courage)?," Ali told Quint.

Speaking about work, Ali Fazal will next be seen in one of the short stories, Srijit Mukherji's Forget Me Not, which is a part of the Netflix anthology series Ray. His international project includes Death On The Nile.