Ali Fazal Confirms He Will Marry Richa Chadha In 2022; 'There Will Definitely Be Celebrations'

Not so long ago, actor Ali Fazal had confirmed that he and Richa Chadha would have tied the knot, had COVID-19 pandemic not hit the nation. However, the dup had to postpone their wedding and now, while speaking to a media portal, Ali confirmed that he and Richa will get married in 2022.

While speaking to India Today, Ali said, "The moment everything opened up we ran to our work and finished all our prior commitments. In January and February 2022, we will do a nice celebration with friends and family. There will definitely be celebrations. I don't know the magnitude of it given the COVID-19 protocols and rules. But there definitely will be celebrations."

When asked if he or Richa has locked any specific date, he denied by saying that they are enjoying their time together, but his actress-girlfriend has been very busy with her work.

"But whatever little time we get we manage to make the most of it," said the Fukrey actor.

Meanwhile, Ali has one more reason to celebrate, as he has been nominated under the best actor category at the Asian Contents Awards by Busan Film Festival.

While speaking to another leading daily, Ali said, "I honestly didn't know what it was because I didn't read it (the news) properly. Then, my manager called me to inform me that it's frigging Busan fest, after which we spoke to the festival people. It's a big deal and nice to be among good bunch of people."

He further added that now he has to be extra careful about the projects that he chooses for himself!