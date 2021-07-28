Ali Fazal Had Auditioned For The White Tiger & Read Scenes With Adarsh Gourav; 'It Was A Beautiful Experience'

Ali Fazal in his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, revealed that he had auditioned for Ramin Bahrani's Netflix film The White Tiger and even read scenes with Adarsh Gourav who essayed the role of Balram Halwai in the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel of the same name.

The Mirzapur actor made this revelation in an interview with Film Companion and called it a beautiful experience. Adarsh Gourav was also a part of this chat.

Ali revealed, "I even auditioned with you, Adarsh, for The White Tiger. This is a revelation. No one knows this. But I was there in the room for White Tiger, as well. It was a beautiful experience. I don't remember which scene..."

However, Adarsh remembered the scene Ali was referring to and added, "I remember the scene. It was the drunk scene where you come in and I say 'this room is like the Taj Mahal' and you say 'shut up, Balram'. And I'm not kidding bro, I've never, ever experienced... That scene we did, we did only once or twice, but I've rarely felt this connected to a co-actor. You were amazing."

While Ali didn't specify the scene he had auditioned for, Adarsh's description of the scene hints that it was the role which was essayed by Rajkummar Rao in the film. The 'drunk scene' in question involves Adarsh's character Balram Halwai and Ashok, Rajkummar Rao's character.

Ali further revealed in the interview that he even received a message from Bahrani, who earned an Oscar nomination for his adapted screenplay for the film.

"I'm so happy how it turned out, because it was really needed. It was a big, big step for us," Ali told Film Companion.

Earlier, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in an interview, had revealed that he too had auditioned for The White Tiger and was close to being cast in the role which eventually went to Rajkummar Rao. The actor had said that he lost the film as he looked very young opposite Priyanka Chopra and the makers wanted a slightly older actor.

Speaking about Ali Fazal, the actor was last seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray.