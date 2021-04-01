Ali Fazal Reacts To Girlfriend Richa Chadha Expressing Her Love For SRK; Says 'Zara Ghar Aaiye'

Well, it's not just us who are awestruck by Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan! Even our Bollywood celebrities are equally smitten by his wit and charm. Recently, Richa Chadha expressed her love for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor when the latter conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter.

The Madam Chief Minister actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi...@iamsrk -thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK."

Her actor-beau Ali Fazal who looked visibly jealous of her love for King Khan, had the most hilarious reaction to her tweet.

Replying to her tweet, he wrote, "Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai (your fayVrit)'. He also posted a 'waiting for your response' GIF along with his tweet.

Richa responded to his tweet by sharing a GIF of Marilyn Monroe's song, 'Bye Bye Baby' with the line 'Remember you're my baby'.

Meanwhile, Ali and Richa's cute exchange on social media made the netizens go all hearts over them. A fan wrote, "What is happening? Close your eyes, everyone." Another comment read, "Adorable, mature, talented and hardworking couple @RichaChadha and @alifazal9."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a steady relationship for a while now. The lovebirds were to tie the knot last year. However, they cancelled their wedding owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo is currently living together a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and are yet to reveal their new wedding date.

With respect to work, the couple recently ventured into film production with the launch of Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first production venture has been titled as Girls Will Be Girls.

