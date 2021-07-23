Ali Fazal Reveals He Lost Endorsement Deal Because He Was 'Advocating A Social Cause'

Ali Fazal recently went live on Instagram with a radio channel and interacted with fans. The actor got candid about his relationship with Richa Chadha and revealed that they have moved in together at a new place. Richa and Ali were set to tie the knot in 2020 however, decided to postpone the celebrations due to the pandemic.

While going live from the new house, he shared with fans, "Richa and I have shifted together to a new place. We are setting up the house in the Mumbai monsoon. During the last lockdown, we were living separately."

He also said that he is not used to Mumbai rains. He said, "We are setting up the house in the rain. There is water everywhere. During the monsoon in Mumbai, you can't escape getting wet. But I am always a winter guy. In Mumbai, we get 10 days of winter and we, the people from the north, are happy taking out our winter wear."

Ali who often advocates social causes, also revealed that he knew he was doing something right when he lost an endorsement deal. "I lost an endorsement deal with a big brand because I was advocating a social cause. That moment I realised that I am doing something right, especially as people were asking questions and getting affected by it."

Talking about work, the actor revealed that during the lockdown he wrote two scripts and produced two projects. When asked about the anticipated season 3 of Mirzapur, he said that the new episodes could come out by the end of 2022. He added, "Shooting one season of a web series is like shooting three films back-to-back. I stepped into the Mirzapur franchise because I had seen the change happening in the west. I could see the content landscape changing."

"The OTT platform has changed cinema consumption. One-time price that a family used to pay for the cinemas was Rs 3,000. Now it's easier for people who can't afford to watch a film in a cinema with his family to watch them for a much lesser price. For me, watching movies is like meditation. Recently, I saw two beautiful films -- 'Malik' and 'Mandela' -- and I would recommend them to others," Ali told the host.