Ali Fazal Says He Needs To Earn More Money To Get Married To Richa Chadha As Work Has Stopped

It's known to all that lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot last year in April, but owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, the duo had to postpone their wedding. In his recent tete-a-tete with Siddharth Kannan when Ali was asked about his wedding plans, he said that it will happen soon, but first he needs to earn more money to celebrate his wedding with the Fukrey actress.

Ali said, "Very soon hopefully, hopefully...Pichla ek saal ajeeb sa raha hai sabke liye (It has been a strange year for everyone). I'm sure everybody knows. Personally I've had tragedies in the family so I think we have just decided that we will just celebrate will everybody, nice receptions or something. I don't know, I don't know how." (sic)

He went on to add, "Socha thoda paesa kama le pehle kyuki kaam bhi toh ruk gaya na. Toh celebrate karne k liye kuch rokra chahiye (Thought of earning some money first as work has also stopped. We need money to celebrate)."

During the same conversation, when Ali was asked if had been in a relationship which he wants to erase from his memory, he said, "Ya one of the first ones...woh sadd gaya (it rotted). You know I'm sure we all have been through that."

Ali said when one doesn't have good experience in a relationship, it doesn't make anyone feel nice because one invests so much in it. The Khamoshiyan actor further added that even though he cherishes that part of his life a lot, he would call it a period of gloom.

"I wouldn't discredit the person or anything but I think woh ek aesa kuch usme instances the (there were some instances) that I would love to forget, not the whole thing, some instances," concluded Fazal.