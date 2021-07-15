Ali Fazal Says His Proposal To Richa Chadha Was Cliché; Reveals Why He Calls It Weird

In his recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, actor Ali Fazal revealed how he proposed to his actress-girlfriend Richa Chadha, and said that it was every bit cliché yet romantic. Ali told Cosmopolitan that he had planned something grand for her, but things did not go as per his plan and he ended up proposing to her in the simplest way.

Ali recalled, "I remember we got three days off, and we had gone to the Maldives and the plan was to come back and ask her to marry me. It was some crazy helicopter thing, with things flying in the air, and probably a hundred people would have seen. So I was a little nervous. But while we were in the Maldives, I had planned a surprise dinner for her birthday...it was on an island, and we were in the middle of the ocean, so it was very romantic."

He further added, "And I was just sitting there and admiring the beautiful sky and I decided to propose in the moment-it was as clichéd as it could get. It is weird because that's the kind of thing I used to mock my friends for. I'd tell them that this only happens in movies. But then I was like, 'Screw it!' and I just went ahead with something simple. I thought it was kind of cute."

Ali and Richa are couple goals and the duo never fails to make their fans go gaga over their love for each other. From boasting about each other to showering love on each other, they do everything that makes their fans' hearts flutter.

With respect to work, they both will next be seen in Fukrey 3.