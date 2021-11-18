Ali Fazal To Star In Arati Kadav's Futuristic Space Film; Actor's First Look Revealed

World over, if there is one thing that binds and tweaks the interest of the audience, it is the announcement of another space film. Joining this exciting bandwagon is the supremely talented, Ali Fazal.

Based on a look that has been released, it is confirmed that Ali will soon be seen in a space project helmed by Arati Kadav who made a splash with her unique sci-fi film Cargo with Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.

Ali is looking forward to the audience's reaction to his new avatar as a space man, literally for which it is believed the actor shot with a highly skilled crew recently.

Ali said, "Its something I haven't dabbled in before. It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that's a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do , we will go 5 steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film - yes there might be versions left to showcase".

Simultaneously, Ali is also currently shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial Khufiya.