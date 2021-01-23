Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Strike A Pose On The Sets Of Their TV Commercial; See Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples of the tinsel town. The two often leave their 'Ralia' fans overjoyed whenever they are clicked together by the shutterbugs. Recently one of the fan pages of Ranbir went on to share a BTS picture of the two from the sets of their TV commercial.

Talking about the picture, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen striking a pose together in what seems like an auto-rickshaw along with the co-stars of the commercial. While Ranbir looks dapper in a white shirt, Alia can be seen looking lovely in green and pink attire. The two will be seen in a new commercial of a chips brand. Take a look at the picture.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be attending Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug wherein Alia may also shake a leg in the sangeet ceremony. On the work front, the two will be seen together in the film, Brahmastra which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

