Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Pose For Some Lovely Pictures With Their Fans At Sujan Jawai Camp In Jodhpur

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent the latter's 39th birthday at the lovely Sujai Jawan Camp in Jodhpur. After enjoying the picturesque natural beauty of the forest retreat, the couple also posed for some pictures at the location with their fans. An Instagram user by the name of Karishma Solanki who was present at the destination managed to click some delightful pictures with the lovebirds and shared them on her social media handle.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles for the camera as they pose with their fans. Alia looks pretty in a full-sleeved white shirt that she has paired up with blue denim jeans. The Student Of The Year actress has further paired up the look with a bun hairdo, glares and hoop earrings, On the other hand, Ranbir looks dapper in a blue hoodie jacket that he has paired up with military-coloured cargo pants. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor further paired up the look with a green beanie cap and glares. Take a look at the pictures.

The couple were staying at the luxurious Sujai Jawan Camp that is a forest retreat that offers an enchanting view of the wildlife and wilderness drives. The camp's price range for the tourists starts from Rs 77,000 to Rs 1.65 lakh per night. The most expensive stay of the camp that was reportedly opted by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor includes a luxury tented suite. According to a news report by Pinkvilla, the official website of the camp states that it will be reopening again on October 1 that suggests that the forest retreat was booked entirely for the couple.

Alia Bhatt had on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 28 had shared an ethereal picture of them looking at the sunset together. Alia had captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday My Life." Take a look at the post.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were earlier today spotted returning to Mumbai from Jodhpur. A video of Ranbir being the ever protective boyfriend and shielding Alia from the crowd had gone viral on social media. The couple will soon be seen in the movie Brahmastra together for the first time.