Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra's Motion Poster And Character Reveal To Happen On December 15

There is finally some good news for all the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have been waiting patiently for more developments surrounding their fantasy romantic movie Brahmastra. The makers of the movie have announced that the motion poster and the character of Ranbir from the movie that is named Shiva will be revealed on December 15. The same will be done at a fan event where presumably the lead pair and real-life couple Ranbir and Alia along with the director of the movie Ayan Mukerji will be present.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt shared the same on her social media handle. She shared a video montage that stated that Brahmastra will be unveiling its motion poster and Ranbir Kapoor's character, Shiva, from the movie on December 15 at a fan event in New Delhi. The post further urged the fans to register for the event as soon as possible as there is a limited entry system. The same will be live-streamed for the registered audience and the venue will be the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi at 4 pm. The message was being sent to the fans through Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji. A background score of 'Namo Namo' can be heard in the backdrop. Take a look at the post.

One can assume that the motion poster will also have the release date of Brahmastra. Earlier Ayan Mukerji had also shared an intriguing picture of Ranbir Kapoor wherein the actor can be seen holding his hands out in front of a flame of fire. The picture looked like a possible still from the movie. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor captioned the post stating, "The Time Feels Right. Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra's Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for 'another', but this time - Final Release Date. And to do it all, in a way, that's as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create. Really really soon."