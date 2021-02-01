Alia Bhatt’s Shelved Project Inshallah To Be Brought Back To Life By Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

It was inevitably disappointing news for all the fans of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt when it was announced that their ambitious film, Inshallah which was to be helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shelved. SLB however, decided to collaborate with Alia in the film, Gangubai Khatiawadi. But now it seems that the filmmaker is also keen to make Inshallah see the light of the day again.

The latest buzz is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to revive the shelved project with Alia Bhatt and another leading male protagonist. According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the director revealed to a leading publication stating, 'It is a beautiful simple timeless love story. Sanjay still wants to make it with Alia and a different leading man.'

The source also added that the makers want the male lead to be a big star as well as in the 50 plus age category. The makers are also keen to rope in Shah Rukh Khan for the same. The source further stated, 'But Shah Rukh Khan has already done a film - Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi - with Alia. So the novelty of seeing the two generation-challenged superstars exchanging emotions is gone. But who knows! It may be SRK only. The important thing is to make Inshallah exactly the way SLB had envisaged it. And he will.'

