    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Alia Bhatt And Vijay Varma Wrap Up Darlings Shoot; Actress Says 'See You At The Movies'

      By
      |

      Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and director Jasmeet K Reen have wrapped up the shoot of Red Chillies Entertainment & Eternal Sunshine production's Darlings.

      alia-bhatt-vijay-varma

      The cast and crew celebrated the completion of the film with a sweet surprise by cutting cakes together. They took to social media to share the news along with some adorable pictures and videos of the wrap-up featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and director Jasmeet K Reen.

      Have a look.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

      Alia also announced the completion of Darlings' shoot with a fun-filled BTS video and a heartfelt note that read, "Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies 💖💖."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

      The film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew, who completed their shoots for the film last month and shared moments of their happy goodbyes as well.

      Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Goes On Floors; KJo Expresses GratitudeRanveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Goes On Floors; KJo Expresses Gratitude

      Darlings is a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

      Alia Bhatt's Latest Picture Treats Fans With A Surprise Unseen Frame Of The Actress With Beau Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt's Latest Picture Treats Fans With A Surprise Unseen Frame Of The Actress With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

      Written by Parveez Sheikh and Jasmeet, Darlings is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine presentation of a Red Chillies Entertainment production.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 13:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 8, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X