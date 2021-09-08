Alia Bhatt And Vijay Varma Wrap Up Darlings Shoot; Actress Says 'See You At The Movies'

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and director Jasmeet K Reen have wrapped up the shoot of Red Chillies Entertainment & Eternal Sunshine production's Darlings.

The cast and crew celebrated the completion of the film with a sweet surprise by cutting cakes together. They took to social media to share the news along with some adorable pictures and videos of the wrap-up featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and director Jasmeet K Reen.

Have a look.

Alia also announced the completion of Darlings' shoot with a fun-filled BTS video and a heartfelt note that read, "Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies 💖💖."

The film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew, who completed their shoots for the film last month and shared moments of their happy goodbyes as well.

Darlings is a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Written by Parveez Sheikh and Jasmeet, Darlings is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine presentation of a Red Chillies Entertainment production.