Alia Bhatt Attends Anushka Ranjan's Bridal Shower, Parties With Sussanne Khan, Krystle Dsouza And Others

It was earlier reported that actress Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are all set to tie the knot in November this year. Now, Anushka yesterday (October 1) celebrated her birthday with her sister Akanksha Ranjan along with close friends Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Krystle Dsouza and others. However, with Sussanne's post, it became clear that the occasion was not just Anushka's birthday bash but also called for her bridal shower.

Talking about the same, Anushka Ranjan shared a beautiful picture on her social media handle wherein she can be seen posing with Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Krystle Dsouza, Vaani Kapoor and others. The woman of the occasion can be seen in cold shoulder sleeveless printed attire. While Alia looks pretty in a simple grey top and pants that she has paired up with blue denim jackets. While Sussanne and Krystle look lovely in black attires, Bellbottom actress Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in a deep orange maxi dress.

Anushka Ranjan captioned the picture with a heartwarming post that said, "No one can mess with me.. look at the Angels protecting me always. Thank you @akansharanjankapoor for literally being the best sister humankind has ever seen. I love you and I love all these stunning faces beyond! Missing the girls who couldn't make it but thank you for being in my life." Take a look at the post.

However, Sussanne Khan shared the same picture on her Instagram story. She captioned it stating, "And we kickstart October bridal shower for this gorgeous doll." By her caption, one can make out that this occasion was a birthday as well as a bridal shower celebration for Anushka Ranjan. Not only this the soon-to-be-groom Aditya Seal also wished his ladylove with a beautiful post. He shared some adorable pictures and videos with Anushka on his social media handle. The Indoo Ki Jawaani actor captioned it stating, "Happy birthday you overgrown child..I don't say this enough but you're the best thing to have ever happened to mankind. I love you to the farthest star and back. To all your birthdays together."

It was earlier reported that the couple will soon be tying the knot on November 21. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have been dating for quite some time now. A source close to the couple had revealed that the wedding preparations have already begun.