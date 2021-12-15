Alia Bhatt And Ayan Mukerji Seek Blessings At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib; Fans Ask, 'Where Is Ranbir Kapoor?'

The motion poster of Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated superhero film Brahmastra will be unveiled today. But before that, the director and the film's leading lady Alia Bhatt visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi to seek blessings at the holy place.

Alia took to her Instagram page to share a few pictures from her visit to the gurudwara. In the pictures, the actress is is seen wearing a green salwar-kameez with the dupatta over her head. Ayan on the other hand is dressed up in casual shirt over a white T-shirt, a jacket and pants. Alia captioned the photos as, "ੴ blessings.. gratitude .. light 🙏☀️."

Fans showered a lot of love on Alia's post. Some of them dropped compliments such as 'so beautiful', and 'very nice.' A netizen who was missing Ranbir Kapoor in the picture wrote, "Where is Ranbir Kapoor?"

Later, Ayan took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the Brahmastra script which he took along while visiting a temple and captioned it as 'Blessings'.

The motion poster of Brahmastra giving a sneak-peek of Ranbir's character will be unveiled today at a fan event in New Delhi. Ayan and Alia will be answering some fan questions at the event.

Earlier in a chat with Variety, Ayan had opened up on his film and shared, "Brahmastra is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins - he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva's character to actualise his powers and find his destiny."

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film, first of the three-part trilogy, is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.