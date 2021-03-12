Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji Spotted Seeking Blessings On Maha Shivratri

Alia Bhatt who has fans worried after beau Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19 revealed that her test has come out negative. Soon after, she was spotted by the paps visiting a temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, along with director Ayan Mukerji.

Clips and pictures of the outing quickly went viral on social media. One of the videos shows Alia making her way into the temple while donning a traditional red attire. The actress had also matched her dress with a red mask and had tied her hair in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Ayan was seen sporting a white kurta and a disposable mask.

In another clip, Alia and Ayan can be seen posing for the paps before leaving the temple. Alia hesitantly took the mask off for a few minutes and posed for pictures. She was also asked if she wished for something special. To which Alia replied, "Ha, par bata nai sakti." (Yes, but can't share.)

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy shooting for Brahmāstra for the past three years. The duo was wrapping up the film's shoot before Ranbir tested positive for Coronavirus. The film has been delayed twice but fans are excited to see chapter one of the fantasy trilogy.

The film reportedly has a mythological twist. While Ranbir will be seen playing Shiva who has the power of fire, Alia will play his love interest named Isha. The film also stars Amitabh who will be seen as Shiva's guru and Nagarjuna as an archaeologist.

Notably, Alia has also been busy shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers recently unveiled the film's teaser trailer and fans have been praising Alia for her look and performance.

