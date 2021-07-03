Alia Bhatt Pens A Heartwarming Note As She Starts Shooting For Darlings

Alia Bhatt has finally started shooting for her upcoming film Darlings. The movie will also mark the actress' first stint as producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia penned a heartwarming post on her first day of shoot for the film and also asked her fans to wish her good luck for the same.

Alia Bhatt shared a series of black and white pictures wherein she can be seen sitting in her makeup room and reading the script of the film. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress mentioned in her caption that even though this movie will mark her first stint as a producer, she will always and forever be an actor. She also revealed how before she starts shooting for a film, she always gets a nervous tingling sensation on her body.

Alia Bhatt And Vijay Verma All Geared Up To Prep For Darlings, Latter Shares A Pic Of The Same

The actress further added that she dreams of messing up her lines on the first day of the shoot, becomes jumpy and as a result reached set 15 minutes early. The Student Of The Year actress went on to mention how this feeling will never fade away. However, she called it a good thing as she stated that being nervous and unsure before a movie proves that she really cares for the film. Lastly, she asked for good luck to match up with her co-stars in the movie namely Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew. Take a look at her post.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan dropped red hearts on the post. Celebs like Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza also poured in some love on the post. Her Darlings co-star Vijay Verma also had an epic reaction to the same. He commented on Alia's post stating, "Same! Sleepless and on tenterhooks. But I got the best co-actor/producer so I'm sorted. aap apna dekho darlings."

Alia Bhatt Confirms Starring In Darlings; To Co-Produce The Film With Shah Rukh Khan; See Announcement Video

The movie Darlings will be helmed by Jasmeet Reen and will also be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie will reportedly have Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah play mother-daughter in the same. Apart from this, Alia recently wrapped up the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has movies like RRR and Brahmastra in her pipeline.