Alia Bhatt Blushes As Reporter Asks If Alphabet 'R' Is Lucky For Her Hinting At Her Affair With Ranbir Kapoor

Ever since actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor started dating each other, they have been very open about their relationship. The duo never shies away from speaking about each other and their fans totally adore that! Earlier today, when Alia Bhatt was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming film RRR, she was asked if letter 'R' is lucky for her.

It was pretty obvious that the reporter was hinting at her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia couldn't stop her smile.

She said blushingly, "I am stunned. I don't have an answer. I am trying to be intelligent. Ummm... R is a lucky alphabet but so is A."

During the same media interaction, Alia also spoke about being a part of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus and said, "It's a magical moment for me to be a part of Rajamouli's film, spectacle. I never expected this to come true. Can't wait for the film to release."

The 48-year-old director launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai in presence of his lead actors- NTR Jr as well as Ajay Devgn and Alia, who will be seen in special appearances.

When asked about the pressure and comparison with his previous movies, Rajamouli said he never intends to make similar films. "There are a lot of people obviously expecting the same kind of film after 'Baahubali'. But we can't keep making the same films again and again. I am aware of the expectations but I will be banking more on the story, the characters, the relationship between the characters and the emotional high we get while watching them," added the Baahubali director.

Meanwhile, the trailer has created an uproar on social media. Netizens are going berserk over it and they can't wait to watch the film in theatres on January 7, 2022.