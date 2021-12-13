Alia Bhatt Celebrates 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham By Recreating Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Pooh' Scene

The Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will forever remain an iconic movie when it comes to the wholesome flavours of entertainment in Indian cinema. The film recently completed 20 years and fans celebrated his huge milestone of the movie. Not only this but Alia Bhatt who is a self-confessed fan of the movie and one of its lead female protagonists, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to her social media handle to recreate Kareena's fan-favourite prom scene from the film.

Talking about the scene, it has Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Pooja selecting a potential date for her prom night amongst all the boys in her college. Alia Bhatt could be seen recreating the scene and effortlessly slayed it like Kareena. While Alia played Kareena's character from the movie, her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh played Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer makes an appearance in the end and can be seen minting Hrithik's sassy dialogue in the scene.

However, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan also makes a hilarious appearance in the video. He plays one of the boys who is given a 'minus' rating by Kareena Kapoor Khan and is rejected as her prom date. Ibrahim is reportedly working as an assistant director in the movie. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress captioned the video stating, "My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you Bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan." Take a look at her post.

Ranveer Singh was quick to fill the comment section of Alia Bhatt's post with a laughing gesture. Neha Dhupia and Meiyang Chang also poured in some love on the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan also reposted the video on her social media handle and wrote, "No one better than POO. Only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia."

Talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The movie proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and is still adored by all the Bollywood buffs. The soundtracks of the movie was also a huge hit amidst the audience.