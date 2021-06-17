Alia Bhatt Celebrates 5 Years Of Udta Punjab, Shares Fond Memories While Shooting The Film

Alia Bhatt has delivered some versatile performances in the timespan of her impressive filmography but one of her most powerful acts have to be for the 2016 movie Udta Punjab. The actress had swooned everyone with her hard-hitting portrayal of an aspiring hockey player in the film who unfortunately gets grappled in a drug racket and is subjected to unimaginable mental and physical abuse. Alia celebrated 5 years of the movie today (June 17) with a heartfelt video on her Instagram story.

Talking about the same, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a series of videos that trace her BTS and on-screen moments from the movie. One can see her getting into the raw and rustic look of her Udta Punjab character. One of the videos also sees her emotionally high scenes from the movie wherein her character is undergoing a traumatic experience. The video also has one of her scenes with her co-star Shahid Kapoor.

The popular track 'Ik Kudi' from the movie can be seen playing in the background. She ends the video by captioning it as '5 Years Of Udta Punjab' along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at one of the stills from her video.

Talking about the movie, it depicted the increasing drug addiction among the youth in Punjab. The movie also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and had marked the Bollywood debut of Diljit Dosanjh. Udta Punjab was helmed by Abhishek Chaubey.

In an earlier 2016 interview with India West, Alia Bhatt had also spoken about the biggest challenge that she had faced while portraying her character in the movie. She had said, "That my character here is like cheese to my real-life chalk! She is as different from me as can possibly be, or even from whatever I have done so far as an actress. The prep lasted over a month - workshops with actor Pankaj Tripathi on my looks, my dialect that was a blend of Bihari and Punjabi, and my body language. I also discussed my character a lot with my director, Abhishek Chaubey, to understand exactly what she is like and what she has gone through."