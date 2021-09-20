Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her Father Mahesh Bhatt's Birthday With Beau Ranbir Kapoor And Sister Pooja Bhatt

Alia Bhatt rang in her father and veteran director Mahesh Bhatt's birthday who turns a year older today (September 20). This marked the 73rd birthday of the filmmaker and her daughter inevitably made the occasion special for him. Not only this but Alia's beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor along with her sister Pooja Bhatt also graced the celebration.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt shared a picture wherein Mahesh Bhatt can be seen standing amidst some balloons. The words 'Simplicity' and 'Happy Birthday Pops' can be seen written on the balloons. The director can be seen sporting a black tee with the words 'A passion that burns without purpose' written on it.

The Student Of The Year actress then shared another picture wherein one can see her holding the balloons behind her father. The picture looks endearing to witness and Alia Bhatt can be seen twinning with her father in black attire. Lastly, she shared a beautiful picture that has her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and sister Pooja Bhatt in the frame too. While Ranbir can be seen in black attire, Pooja has opted for white attire.

The picture also shows Mahesh Bhatt's birthday cake. Apart from this, the director can be seen holding his phone that also shows Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt in a video call hinting that they were also a part of his birthday celebration as they could not be physically present due to some reason. Alia Bhatt captioned the pictures stating, "73 years young! Happy birthday, papa" along with a red heart and a sun emoji. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Bhatt had collaborated with his daughter Alia Bhatt for the first time in the movie Sadak 2 that was released last year. The movie was touted to be a sequel to the 1991 movie Sadak that starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. While Sanjay Dutt had reprised his role in the sequel with Pooja appearing in a small cameo appearance, the film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Jissu Sengupta and Makarand Deshpande in the lead roles. Alia will also be collaborating with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Brahmastra.