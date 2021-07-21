Alia Bhatt Resumes Shooting For RRR, Says 'Rise And Shine'

Alia Bhatt has resumed shooting for the much-awaited multi-lingual film RRR. The movie has been helmed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The movie will also be marking Alia's debut in the Telugu film industry. The actress has now finally joined the cast of the movie in Hyderabad to continue shooting for the same.

Earlier Alia Bhatt had taken to her social media handle to inform her fans that she is on her way to shoot for RRR. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had shared a boomerang selfie of herself on what looked like a car. She had captioned the same stating, "And Finally Team RRR Here I Come."

Now, Alia has reached the sets of the same in Hyderabad and she took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself getting all dolled up for the same. The Student Of The Year actress shared a picture of herself from her vanity van wherein she can be seen busy with her makeup. She captioned the same stating, "Rise and Shine." Take a look at the post.

Recently the team of RRR released a video that showed what went behind the making of the same. The video was nothing short of a visual delight and fans also caught a glimpse of Alia Bhatt as Sita in the same. The movie is all set to release on October 13 this year. It will also be starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody in pivotal roles. The movie is based on freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt had also started shooting for the film Darlings. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress will also be producing the movie. Sharing a picture from the first day of her shoot, Alia had shared a heartfelt note that said, "My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever. I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy.. reach a set, 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the film Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. She will also be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.