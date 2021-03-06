Alia Bhatt Drops Beautiful Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor, Calls Her A ‘Beautiful Soul’

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 24th birthday today and needless to say, the actor has been flooded with beautiful wishes from her fans. The actor's fans started trending HBD Jaanu on Twitter to kick start her special day. Now, actor Alia Bhatt has also taken to her social media to share a beautiful birthday wish for the Roohi actor.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of Janhvi Kapoor. The picture has Janhvi posing for a candid click and sporting her infectious smile. The Ghost Stories actor can be seen looking pretty as a daisy in green attire in the picture. Sharing the same, Alia captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday You Beautiful Soul! Have The Best Day" along with a red heart and a star emoji. Take a look at the birthday wish shared by Alia for Janhvi.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration, the actor has rung on her birthday on the sets of her film, Good Luck Jerry. Some of her team members have shared the birthday celebration pictures on their social media wherein the actor can be seen cutting her birthday cake against the backdrop of her vanity adorned with balloons and streamers. Apart from Alia, Janhvi's aunt Maheep Kapoor also shared some delightful throwback pictures of her on the occasion of her birthday. In one of the pictures, Janhvi can be seen treating herself to a pizza, while the other picture is a childhood picture of little Janhvi. Maheep shared two other pictures wherein in one Janhvi can be seen performing the Raksha Bandhan ritual with Maheep's son while in the other, the Dhadak actor can be seen posing with Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Take a look at the same.

Apart from that Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also wished Janhvi Kapoor with an adorable picture. She shared a collage of two pictures wherein they both can be seen posing together in the present day as well as during their childhood days. Vicky Kaushal also shared a birthday wish for the actor while sharing a lovely picture with her from an event. He also wished her success in her upcoming movie, Roohi. Take a look.