Alia Bhatt Strikes A Lovely Pose On A Cozy Dinner Date With Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of those celebs who surely knows to juggle both her professional or personal life in a fun manner. When not shooting, the actor makes sure to spend some quality time with her family and beau Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt shared a beautiful picture of the actor from their dinner date.

Talking about the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting red attire and flaunting a radiant smile. The actor has paired up the look with her wavy locks and hoop earrings. Shaheen captioned the picture stating, "Dinner Date" along with a yellow heart emoticon. Take a look at the same.

Alia Bhatt recently also engaged in a fun 'True and False' session with her fans wherein she got candid about some quirky facts about herself. The highlight of the chat was when one of the fans quipped the actor whether she likes the number 8 which is also her beau, Ranbir Kapoor's favourite colour. To this, the actor blushed and replied to the same with a heart gesture. The Dear Zindagi actor also revealed that she loves dogs and she also got some dogs, referring to Ranbir's pets. Apart from that, Alia also shared how she finds shopping tiring and swears by aloo and chocolates.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has quite a line of interesting films ahead on her kitty. She will soon be seen in the movie, Brahmastra which will be helmed by Ayan Mukherji. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the same. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited film, RRR opposite Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The film will be helmed by SS Rajamouli. Apart from that, Alia will be essaying the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is prepping hard for her role in the film and is taking back-to-back dance classes for the same. She may also team up with Ranveer Singh for a romantic drama backed by Karan Johar. This will mark her second collaboration with Ranveer after their previous film, Gully Boy.

