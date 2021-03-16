    For Quick Alerts
      Alia Bhatt Enjoys Some Happy Moments With Neetu Kapoor; Thanks Fans For All The Love & Light

      Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday with her near and dear ones on Monday (March 15, 2021). While her beau Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the celebration as he is self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, the actress had a blast with her special ones.

      Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from the get-together and wrote, "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people." In the picture, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress is seen giving a hug to Alia while they are surrounded by family and friends. Alia's mother Soni Razdan is also a part of the picture.

      Meanwhile, Alia also took to her Instagram page to thank her fans and followers for their birthday wishes. Post a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place in Mumbai, the actress wrote, "thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light 💗."

      The picture features Alia, dressed in a black shimmery dress, posing in front of a neon light that has her name written in a stylish font. Her open tresses and kohled eyes add more intensity to the frame.

      Here's another video of the Raazi actress all geared up to cut her birthday cake.

      With regards to work, Alia unveiled her first look as Sita from SS Rajamouli's much anticipated period drama, RRR on her birthday. A few days ago, the actress had taken to her Instagram page to inform fans that she has returned back to work after testing negative for COVID-19 as they are concerned about her health post Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's COVID-19 diagnosis.

