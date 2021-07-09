Alia Bhatt Eyes Hollywood; Joins The International Talent Agency WME

Alia Bhatt, who is unarguably one of the finest talents of Bollywood, is now eyeing a Hollywood career. According to the exclusive report by Deadline, the Gully Boy actress has joined the popular International talent agency WME. Recently, the agency took to their official Instagram page and posted a story, welcoming Alia Bhatt on board.

The actress, who is all excited about joining WME, shared the agency's Instagram story with a 'Yay' and heart messages. To the unversed, the renowned talent agency represents some highly popular faces of Hollywood and American media, including Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, and others.

Thus Alia Bhatt has joined the bandwagon of Bollywood stars who are keen to have a career in Hollywood. Popular actor Hrithik Roshan had made headlines earlier this year after he joined the talent agency Gersh. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has joined ICM. Vidyut Jammwal has also reportedly signed a contract with a Hollywood agency.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Official Instagram handle

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the busiest actresses of contemporary Hindi cinema, has some highly promising projects in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in the highly anticipated period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role. The project, which marks Bhatt's first collaboration with the celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was wrapped up recently.

The talented actress is currently shooting for her debut production venture Darlings. The movie, which is touted to be a dark comedy, is jointly bankrolled by Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

She is all set to make her Telugu cinema debut with the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. Alia Bhatt is also playing the lead role in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, in which she shares the screen with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming Ranveer Singh-Karan Johar project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.