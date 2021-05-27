Alia Bhatt Has This Beautiful Reaction To The Friends Reunion Episode

Today (May 27) is indeed a special day for all the fans of the cult TV show Friends. The actors who essayed the main roles in the show namely Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited for an episode that is titled The One Where They Get Back Together that is currently streaming on the OTT streaming platform Zee5. While many fans of the show have been showcasing their love for the episode, actor Alia Bhatt who is also a huge fan of the series took to her social media handle to give out a lovely reaction to the reunion episode.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share the poster of the Friends cast posing together for the reunion episode. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress then captioned it stating "Everything Love". She depicted the love by using a red heart emoji. Her reaction to the episode is inevitably every Friends fan today. Take a look at the same.

Talking about the Friends reunion episode, the episode saw some interesting revelations from the cast members. They went down memory lane and narrated their delightful experiences while shooting for the same. The episode also saw cameo appearances from Hollywood sensations like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, Reese Witherspoon and many others.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media handle to urge her fans to donate to an organization that is involved in providing essential products to the poor communities amidst the COVID-19 second wave. The Dear Zindagi actress shared a video while talking about the same. She captioned the same stating, "The pandemic has had a devastating impact on employment and incomes with many struggling to even get two square meals a day. ActionAid India is working across multiple states, helping some of the poorest communities survive by providing them with essential groceries and hygiene materials. Every bit of your love and support will go towards fighting the growing hunger crisis." Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in movies like RRR and Darlings.